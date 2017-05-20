This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales
Address: 4405 Newton Circle, Hays
Items for sale: Little girl clothes
Home Decor
Outdoor items
Furniture
Kitchen items
Much more
Friday May 19 3-8pm
Saturday 8:00AM – 11:00AM
—————–
Address: 3006 Cherry Hill, Hays
Items for sale: Little Tykes, Tonka, 16″ Boys Schwinn Bike, Clothes- Boys 5-7, Misses M-XL, End Tables, Lamps, Rocker, Toys, & LOTS MORE! Don’t Miss It!
Friday 2- Dark, Saturday 9-2
—————-
Address: 1307 Douglas, Hays
Items for sale: Men’s and women’s clothing, lots of household items, PlayStation games, bike helmets,, lots of religious books and religious study books.
Rain cancels
Sat May 20th only from 8:00 -3:00
—————-
Address: 2511 E. 21st, Hays
Items for sale: Baby items, toys, home décor, holiday décor, kids shoes and misc clothing, kids winter coats, Halloween costumes, DVD’s & CD’s, scrubs size small & medium, men’s clothing XL, women’s clothing Med and Lg,, fire pit, and much more!!
Friday ONLY 9 am-5 pm
—————–
POSTPONED
Address: 2520 Haney, Hays
Items for sale: Multi-family sale:
Athletic shoes-track/basketball/soccer
Toys
Jr. Clothing
Beginning piano/violin books
trumpet
sweeper
holiday items
boys’ sleeping bag
luggage
books-children’s & adults
Playstation 2 and XBox games
Home decor
picture frames
tools
circular saw
TMP Monarch flag
Daybed comforter/bedskirt/curtains/shams
Lego Ideas book
kitchen items
crockpot
karaoke microphone & CD
TMP uniform pieces
new-in package-window shades
educational toys
refurbishable baby bed
baby bed mattress
motorcycle leathers
homemade potholders
bear decor
bedding
flower pots
garden plants
men’s work jeans
rocker glider
Fri May 19 3-8:30, Sat May 20 8-12
——————–
Address: 1903 Holmes, Hays
Items for sale: ladies clothing sizes l ,xl,2x 4pc twin superman bedding /love seat/dresser with mirror &other furniture home decorations/boys clothing /2 youth car seats/ electric pinball machine /a few toys/and many more items/ will not open early!!
FRI 3-8 SAT 8-2
——————–
Address: 110 W 34th St., Hays
Items for sale: Huge Multi-Family Yard Sale
This sale includes something for everyone. Home Décor—Wreaths, Rugs, Throw pillows, Vases, Framed Art, Samsung TV, Pottery Barn and Woolrich Bedding, Lamps, Christmas & Seasonal Décor, Kitchen-ware, Pro-Steam Digital Steam Press, PT Digital Dehumidifier-NIB, Lawn and Garden equipment and tools—Pond Equipment, Yard Lights, Broadcast Sprayer, Echo Rototiller, Troy Built (Horse) Rototiller, Lawn Mower, Generac Presser Washer, Ladder, Garden pots, Echo Leaf Blower & Hedge Trimmer, Porch Swing. Tools-Generator, Base-Board Heater, Propane Heater, Makita Orbit Sander, Makita Grinder, Makita Power Tools, Welder, Shop-Vac, Light Creeper, MO Jack set, Milwakee Drill. Skeet Thrower. Smoker. Camping Items. Golf bag with clubs. LG Surround System. Medium Sized Dog crate. Toys. Sea Gull Light fixtures x 2-New-NIB, Closet system shelving unit-NIB, King Sized Mattress. Too many items to list…
Friday 3:00 to 7:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 to 2:00 pm
Cash only —No Holds—U-Load
———————
Address: 724 E 12th, Hays
Items for sale: Kids clothes, tools, glassware, whirlpool side by side refrigerator, DVD’s, VHS movies, kids books, old National Geographic magazines, One Direction figures, Star Wars figures, WWE figures, Star Trek figures, baseball cards, NASCAR items. And MUCH more.
Friday May 19 1-6 and Saturday May 20 8-2
———————-
Address: 3004 Tam O’Shanter, Hays
Items for sale: Multi family sale. Name brand adult clothing, name brand baby through toddler sized boy and girl clothing. Furniture, toys, lots of baby items, rugs, household goods. Something for everyone!
Friday 1-6 and Saturday 9-12
———————-
Address: 2721 Ash St., Hays
Items for sale: Estate sale. Antiques, tools, bedroom sets, kitchen tables and chairs, housewares, lots of canning and sewing supplies, too many items to list.
9-6 Friday, 9-4 Saturday
———————-
Address: 1306 Donald, Hays
Items for sale: Multi Family Garage Sale
Lots of DVD’s and CD’s, books, household items, clothes and lots& lots of misc.
Great prices!
Friday, May 19th 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
———————–
Address: 1013 240th Ave, Hays
Items for sale: grasshopper mower with grass catcher PlayStation games ,Xbox 360 in games ,lots of name brand clothing, shoes ,& purses. Home decor
May 18 & 19 (Thursday & Friday). 9-6
———————-
Address: 2217 Virginia Drive, Hays
Items for sale: PRICED TO SELL!
Lots of toys, various home décor, kitchen supplies, plenty of shoes & misc. clothing for all seasons, purses & bags, lots of kids’ (boys & girls) clothes, men’s clothing XL, women’s clothing Med/Lg & various; Kitchen table & 6 chairs; girls 20″ biycle & boys 18″ bicycle, boys roller blades, women’s jewelry cabinet; lawn chairs, and so much more including the kids selling some fresh coffee, hot chocolate & cookies!
Friday May 19 from 2-7PM. Saturday May 20 from 8AM-Noon.
———————
Address: 410 East 13th, Hays
Items for sale: Name Brand clothing adult and girls size 7/8.
Nike, UnderArmour, Volcom, Gap, Justice, Pink Victoria Secret
Toys
Home Decor
Chairs
Something for Everyone!
Friday May 19 from 9-6
———————
Address: 2012 Metro Lane, Hays
Items for sale: Boys 0-7
Girls 0-5t
Women’s xs-m
Tops & jeans
Scrubs xs-s
Kids and women’s shoes! Toys
Saturday 8-3
——————-
