Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Sake 2 Me expands menu in new location

by 2 Comments

img_1192

Diners fill Sake 2 Me’s new location at 2306 Vine.

By CRISTINA JANNEY
Hays Post

Sake 2 Me has opened in a new location — and with a new concept and menu.

You’ll still be able to get the same great sushi, but the restaurant has eliminated stir fry, expanded its seafood menu and added other American cuisine and international dishes at 2306 Vine.

The business was located at 700 Main.

Mike Huskey, owner, said his goal is to broaden the restaurant’s customer base and appeal.

“I have so many people who have come to me and said we would love to get our parents in here to eat, but they won’t eat raw food,” he said.

To pursue the restaurant’s new mission, it has brought in local executive chef Roy Herman, who is known for his work at the Rooftops Restaurant in Hays.

Although Huskey brings a personal touch to all the dishes, he said Herman brings some items on the menu to a new level, including the restaurant’s lobster mac and cheese.img_1196

Huskey said he wanted at opportunity to stretch his talents and the talents of his staff.

“My job and Roy’s is to turn people on to seafood,” he said. “We want to offer people something they can’t do at home.”

The duo are bringing new items to their menu, including clams, mussels, raw oysters, oysters Rockefeller, and peel-and-eat shrimp by the pound.

For those whose are not into the bounties of the sea, the restaurant’s grill menu will also include hamburgers, steaks and po’ boys.

“We took food from all over the world,” Huskey said. “We have a Vietnamese dish and American foods like Southern fried catfish.”

All the breading and sauces for the restaurants dishes are made from scratch. The restaurant ships its food in next day from all over the United States, including Hawaii, Texas, Massachusetts and San Diego. Hays’ proximity to a central airport in Salina and the interstate makes getting fresh seafood easy, he said.img_1195

The restaurants also will have price points to fit everyone’s pocketbooks, with dishes ranging from $5 to $38.

Sake 2 Me offered a bar with 12 craft beers on tap, all but two of which are from Kansas. Huskey is planning a beer and oyster happy hour.

Sake 2 Me is open now in its new location with extended hours. It will be open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. At its previous location, the restaurant was closed in the afternoons.

  • Sushi lover

    Shipping fresh seafood in next day sounds great, but to eat sushi safely and avoid parasites, it must be frozen from 15 hours to a week at -20 in some cases. This is to kill any parasites in the meat. Hopefully all precautions are being taken as you won’t know you are sick until months or years later.
    I hope they continue to do well as I enjoy sushi and like to have variety in Hays.

  • Online reader

    Nice article Hayspost. Too bad the local newspaper can’t do their online version correctly. No senior edition online. Bet the businesses that paid to support each student are pleased they got limited viewings. Way to really support those seniors. You put Victoria’s seniors online though, but not Hays seniors?? And Fridays paper is 12 pages but only 6 are online. Always fun to read HALF a newspaper!