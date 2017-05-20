Sake 2 Me expands menu in new location

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Sake 2 Me has opened in a new location — and with a new concept and menu.

You’ll still be able to get the same great sushi, but the restaurant has eliminated stir fry, expanded its seafood menu and added other American cuisine and international dishes at 2306 Vine.

The business was located at 700 Main.

Mike Huskey, owner, said his goal is to broaden the restaurant’s customer base and appeal.

“I have so many people who have come to me and said we would love to get our parents in here to eat, but they won’t eat raw food,” he said.

To pursue the restaurant’s new mission, it has brought in local executive chef Roy Herman, who is known for his work at the Rooftops Restaurant in Hays.

Although Huskey brings a personal touch to all the dishes, he said Herman brings some items on the menu to a new level, including the restaurant’s lobster mac and cheese.

Huskey said he wanted at opportunity to stretch his talents and the talents of his staff.

“My job and Roy’s is to turn people on to seafood,” he said. “We want to offer people something they can’t do at home.”

The duo are bringing new items to their menu, including clams, mussels, raw oysters, oysters Rockefeller, and peel-and-eat shrimp by the pound.

For those whose are not into the bounties of the sea, the restaurant’s grill menu will also include hamburgers, steaks and po’ boys.

“We took food from all over the world,” Huskey said. “We have a Vietnamese dish and American foods like Southern fried catfish.”

All the breading and sauces for the restaurants dishes are made from scratch. The restaurant ships its food in next day from all over the United States, including Hawaii, Texas, Massachusetts and San Diego. Hays’ proximity to a central airport in Salina and the interstate makes getting fresh seafood easy, he said.

The restaurants also will have price points to fit everyone’s pocketbooks, with dishes ranging from $5 to $38.

Sake 2 Me offered a bar with 12 craft beers on tap, all but two of which are from Kansas. Huskey is planning a beer and oyster happy hour.

Sake 2 Me is open now in its new location with extended hours. It will be open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. At its previous location, the restaurant was closed in the afternoons.