Learn to sail this summer

KDWPT

PRATT – Nothing says “summer” quite like sailing, and nobody knows sailing quite like the Ninnescah Sailing Association (NSA) at Cheney State Park. That’s why members of NSA are gearing up for another year of “Learning To Sail” courses this summer to introduce to others the joys of sailing. Open to members and non-members, the program is led by experienced, certified U.S. sailing instructors, who will share their knowledge of basic boat-handling skills, sailing terminology, watercraft safety, knot tying and more. And of course, plenty of time will be spent on the water.

Participants age 18 or older can choose between courses beginning June 20, July 18, or take a Basic Keelboat course August 12. Youth can choose between camps taking place June 26-30 or July 24-28.

Adult courses are $250 per non-member, and $195 for NSA members. Youth courses are $150 for non-members, and $125 for NSA members. The Basic Keelboat class is $125 for non-members and $75 for NSA members.

Life jackets, course materials, use of sailboats, and safety equipment are all included in the course fee. Graduates of the class interested in joining NSA will have their initiation fee waived and pay half-price on their first year of membership.

For information and to sign up, visit www.ninnescah.org.