KBI and sheriff’s deputies find stolen property, drugs

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft charges.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, May 19 deputies from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 161 Southwest 10 Avenue, south of the City of Great Bend, according to a media release.

Sheriff’s officers were looking for stolen property.

Upon entry to the residence, officers observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. Another search warrant was obtained for the drug violations. Deputies had to force entry into the residence and the sole occupant was taken into custody.

While conducting the search, deputies discovered a stolen motorcycle as well as other stolen property. Quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also seized. Multiple firearms were also found in the residence.

Sheriff’s detectives and agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation were still on the scene investigating until the late afternoon.

Arrested at the scene, was the resident, Rick E. Novotny, 59 of rural Great Bend. Novotny was transported to the Barton County jail and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and criminal use of a firearm.

Novotny is being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and a K-9 officer from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office.