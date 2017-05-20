Kansas man facing charges after wild crash into bicycle

BARTON COUNTY – A Kansas man is facing a variety of possible charges after a wild accident on Tuesday in Great Bend.

A vehicle driven by James Drury, Larned was northbound in the 800 Block of Main Street in Great Bend and hit a man on a bicycle, according to Great Bend Police Lieutenant Scott Bieberle.

After hitting the telephone pole, tree, and truck, Drury put his vehicle in drive and started doing donuts in the middle of the road. The vehicle then traveled into a yard south of a liquor store.

The vehicle nearly hit another pedestrian before citizens in the area were able to get him to park the vehicle, according to Bieberle.

The bike rider had minor injuries including cuts on his left knee, scrapes on his stomach, a bump on his forehead, and scratched knuckles, according to Bieberle.

Police booked Drury into the Barton County jail for aggravated assault, accident involving injury and leaving the scene, driving while suspended, illegal tags, no insurance, and reckless driving. The charges came along with a $20,000 bond and are pending through the Barton County District Court.