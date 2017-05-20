Kensington resident Denny “Max” Currey passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg, KS at the age of 78.

He was born in Norton, Kansas on March 6, 1939, the son of Lennie & Florence (Wilson) Currey. On Feb. 19, 1966, he married Sharilyn Struckhoff in Athol, KS. She survives of the home in Kensington, KS.

Also surviving are his son, Michael & wife, Angie, of Kearney, MO; brother, Joe Currey & wife, Patty, of Hays, KS, sister, Kathy Currey of Colorado Springs, CO; and 3 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with Pastor Becky Saddler officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Athol, KS with military honors.

Mr. Currey will lie in-state on Sunday, May 21, from noon – 9 p.m. and again Monday, May 22, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at the Olliff-Boeve Chapel in Phillipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Kensington Community Store or the Smith County Memorial Hospital Building Fund.

Online condolences to: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, is in charge of arrangements.