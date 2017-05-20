Hays, Kansas – Dale J. Brooks, age 66, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at his home. He was born July 18, 1950, in Logan, Kansas to Cecil and Irene (Meadow) Brooks. He married Marilyn K. (Brown) on June 6, 1970, in Prairie View, Kansas.

He was a barber and stylist at Continental Barber & Style Shop in Hays for many years and prior

to that he was at the Esquire Style Shop. He grew up in Logan, Kansas and was a1968 graduate of Logan High School. After school he attended the Wichita Barber School and has been in Hays since 1970. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church Hays, Kansas. Dale loved to hunt, his bird dogs, playing golf and tennis, until his health failed him. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s ballgames and spending time with is family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Brooks, of the home; three sons, Travis Brooks and wife, Nina, Impendence, MO; Corey Brooks, Hays, KS; Lance Brooks and wife, Brandi, Hays, KS; one daughter, Vanessa Clark and husband, Kevin, Abilene, Ks, four grandchildren, Harley Brooks, Hunter and Noah Clark, Peyton Brooks, and one on the way, Kaci Lynn Brooks; three sisters, Hilda Withington and husband, Bob, Tonganoxie, KS; Dorothy Crawford, El Dorado, KS; Becky Ubben, Phillipsburg, KS; his mother-in-law, Darline Brown, Logan, KS. two brothers-in-law, Bill Brown and wife, Nancy, Manhattan, KS; Larry brown and wife, Verda, Prairie View, KS; one sister-in-law, Rhonda Jacques, Wamego, KS; several nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Max Dale Clark; his father-in-law, Walter Brown; a niece, Teresa Withington; and a brother-in-law, Brad Ubben.

Services are at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church 7th and Ash Street Hays, Kansas. A private family inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601 and from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, at the First United Methodist Church Hays, Kansas.

Memorial are suggested to the Dale Brooks family.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.