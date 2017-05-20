Cool, breezy Saturday

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.