Win Willie Nelson’s album “God’s Problem Child” with 99 KZ Country!

WILLIE NELSON – GOD’S PROBLEM CHILD

‘God’s Problem Child’ is Willie s first album to debut all-new songs since ‘Band of Brothers’ in 2014. It includes 13 new songs, including seven recently written by Willie and Buddy Cannon, his longtime collaborator and producer. The album’s title track, penned by Jamey Johnson and Tony Joe White, includes vocals by both writers and the legendary Leon Russell (on what may be Russell’s very last recording). Closing the album is “He Won’t Ever Be Gone,” a song written by Gary Nicholson that pays tribute to Willie’s outlaw country comrade, Merle Haggard.

God’s Problem Child track listing and songwriter credits. Produced by Buddy Cannon.

1. “Little House on the Hill” (Lyndel Rhodes)

2. “Old Timer” (Donnie Fritz/Lenny LeBlanc)

3. “True Love” (Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon)

4. “Delete and Fast Forward” (Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon)

5. “A Woman’s Love (Mike Reid/Sam Hunter)

6. “Your Memory Has a Mind Of Its Own” (Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon)

7. “Butterfly” (Sonny Throckmorton/Mark Sherrill)

8. “Still Not Dead” (Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon)

9. “God’s Problem Child” (Jamey Johnson/Tony Joe White)

10. “It Gets Easier” (Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon)

11. “Lady Luck” (Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon)

12. “I Made a Mistake” (Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon)

13. “He Won’t Ever Be Gone” (Gary Nicholson)

