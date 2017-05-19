Tour offered of 1872 Gernon House in Russell

RUSSELL–The Russell Historical Society invites you to the next What’s up in Russell this coming Tuesday, May 23, for a personal tour of the Gernon House, 818 N. Kansas.

Did you know the Gernon House was built in 1872? Nicholas Gernon was one of the original members of the Ripon Colony that came to Russell. He was a blacksmith by trade. His shop was located immediately south of the house. He served as a director of the Town Site Company.

According to the Russell Catholic Church history, some of the first masses held in Russell were in the Gernon House. In 1979 the Russell County Historical Society purchased the home and since then has invested approximately $35,000 in restoration.

Join us to check out this historic property and learn a little more about what makes this property so unique to Russell. We will see you Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. for coffee, refreshments, history, and door prizes.