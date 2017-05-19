This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales

Address: 4405 Newton Circle, Hays

Items for sale: Little girl clothes

Home Decor

Outdoor items

Furniture

Kitchen items

Much more

Friday May 19 3-8pm

Saturday 8:00AM – 11:00AM

—————–

Address: 3006 Cherry Hill, Hays

Items for sale: Little Tykes, Tonka, 16″ Boys Schwinn Bike, Clothes- Boys 5-7, Misses M-XL, End Tables, Lamps, Rocker, Toys, & LOTS MORE! Don’t Miss It!

Friday 2- Dark, Saturday 9-2

—————-

Address: 1307 Douglas, Hays

Items for sale: Men’s and women’s clothing, lots of household items, PlayStation games, bike helmets,, lots of religious books and religious study books.

Rain cancels

Sat May 20th only from 8:00 -3:00

—————-

Address: 2511 E. 21st, Hays

Items for sale: Baby items, toys, home décor, holiday décor, kids shoes and misc clothing, kids winter coats, Halloween costumes, DVD’s & CD’s, scrubs size small & medium, men’s clothing XL, women’s clothing Med and Lg,, fire pit, and much more!!

Friday ONLY 9 am-5 pm

—————–

POSTPONED

Address: 2520 Haney, Hays

Items for sale: Multi-family sale:

Athletic shoes-track/basketball/soccer

Toys

Jr. Clothing

Beginning piano/violin books

trumpet

sweeper

holiday items

boys’ sleeping bag

luggage

books-children’s & adults

Playstation 2 and XBox games

Home decor

picture frames

tools

circular saw

TMP Monarch flag

Daybed comforter/bedskirt/curtains/shams

Lego Ideas book

kitchen items

crockpot

karaoke microphone & CD

TMP uniform pieces

new-in package-window shades

educational toys

refurbishable baby bed

baby bed mattress

motorcycle leathers

homemade potholders

bear decor

bedding

flower pots

garden plants

men’s work jeans

rocker glider

Fri May 19 3-8:30, Sat May 20 8-12

——————–

Address: 1903 Holmes, Hays

Items for sale: ladies clothing sizes l ,xl,2x 4pc twin superman bedding /love seat/dresser with mirror &other furniture home decorations/boys clothing /2 youth car seats/ electric pinball machine /a few toys/and many more items/ will not open early!!

FRI 3-8 SAT 8-2

——————–

Address: 110 W 34th St., Hays

Items for sale: Huge Multi-Family Yard Sale

This sale includes something for everyone. Home Décor—Wreaths, Rugs, Throw pillows, Vases, Framed Art, Samsung TV, Pottery Barn and Woolrich Bedding, Lamps, Christmas & Seasonal Décor, Kitchen-ware, Pro-Steam Digital Steam Press, PT Digital Dehumidifier-NIB, Lawn and Garden equipment and tools—Pond Equipment, Yard Lights, Broadcast Sprayer, Echo Rototiller, Troy Built (Horse) Rototiller, Lawn Mower, Generac Presser Washer, Ladder, Garden pots, Echo Leaf Blower & Hedge Trimmer, Porch Swing. Tools-Generator, Base-Board Heater, Propane Heater, Makita Orbit Sander, Makita Grinder, Makita Power Tools, Welder, Shop-Vac, Light Creeper, MO Jack set, Milwakee Drill. Skeet Thrower. Smoker. Camping Items. Golf bag with clubs. LG Surround System. Medium Sized Dog crate. Toys. Sea Gull Light fixtures x 2-New-NIB, Closet system shelving unit-NIB, King Sized Mattress. Too many items to list…

Friday 3:00 to 7:00 pm

Saturday 9:00 to 2:00 pm

Cash only —No Holds—U-Load

———————

Address: 724 E 12th, Hays

Items for sale: Kids clothes, tools, glassware, whirlpool side by side refrigerator, DVD’s, VHS movies, kids books, old National Geographic magazines, One Direction figures, Star Wars figures, WWE figures, Star Trek figures, baseball cards, NASCAR items. And MUCH more.

Friday May 19 1-6 and Saturday May 20 8-2

———————-

Address: 3004 Tam O’Shanter, Hays

Items for sale: Multi family sale. Name brand adult clothing, name brand baby through toddler sized boy and girl clothing. Furniture, toys, lots of baby items, rugs, household goods. Something for everyone!

Friday 1-6 and Saturday 9-12

———————-

Address: 2721 Ash St., Hays

Items for sale: Estate sale. Antiques, tools, bedroom sets, kitchen tables and chairs, housewares, lots of canning and sewing supplies, too many items to list.

9-6 Friday, 9-4 Saturday

———————-

Address: 1306 Donald, Hays

Items for sale: Multi Family Garage Sale

Lots of DVD’s and CD’s, books, household items, clothes and lots& lots of misc.

Great prices!

Friday, May 19th 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

———————–

Address: 1013 240th Ave, Hays

Items for sale: grasshopper mower with grass catcher PlayStation games ,Xbox 360 in games ,lots of name brand clothing, shoes ,& purses. Home decor

May 18 & 19 (Thursday & Friday). 9-6

———————-

Address: 2217 Virginia Drive, Hays

Items for sale: PRICED TO SELL!

Lots of toys, various home décor, kitchen supplies, plenty of shoes & misc. clothing for all seasons, purses & bags, lots of kids’ (boys & girls) clothes, men’s clothing XL, women’s clothing Med/Lg & various; Kitchen table & 6 chairs; girls 20″ biycle & boys 18″ bicycle, boys roller blades, women’s jewelry cabinet; lawn chairs, and so much more including the kids selling some fresh coffee, hot chocolate & cookies!

Friday May 19 from 2-7PM. Saturday May 20 from 8AM-Noon.

———————

Address: 410 East 13th, Hays

Items for sale: Name Brand clothing adult and girls size 7/8.

Nike, UnderArmour, Volcom, Gap, Justice, Pink Victoria Secret

Toys

Home Decor

Chairs

Something for Everyone!

Friday May 19 from 9-6

———————

