The Hays Public Library will offer a free concert on Monday, May 22, at 6:30 PM. “Ragtime” Jack Radcliffe will delight audiences with dazzling piano stylings and powerful vocal renderings of songs. Selections will include ragtime, early jazz and Appalachian traditions.

