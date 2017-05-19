Police: Man critically injured, Porsche stolen in Kansas robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a home invasion robbery and asking the public for help to locate suspects.

Just after 2:30 Thursday police were dispatched to a home in the 2200 Block of Piatt In Wichita for report of a robbery, according to Friday’s media briefing.

A 67-year-old man arrived at the residence and found his 70-year-old brother with a head injuries.

A suspect had forced his way into the home and a blue Porsche Cayenne was missing, according to police.

Officers later found the car on North Minnesota Street. In injured victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police did not released information on what was taken from the vehicle or if it was damaged.