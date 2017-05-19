Officials ID man, expected charges in Wednesday high-speed chase

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

Officials have identified the Missouri man arrested Wednesday following a high-speed chase that ended in Palco.

Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees said Zachery Vaughan, 21, is currently being held on probable cause of two counts of felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor possession of a stolen tag, and possession of stolen financial cards.

Vaughan, who told authorities he was homeless, allegedly stole a vehicle from Kansas City, Kan., and then took a vehicle tag from Ottawa County and a purse from Jefferson County, Drees said.

According to authorities, when he got to Ellis County, he stopped at a rural residence and asked to brush his teeth. The homeowner denied access to the man and, suspecting something was suspicious, called law enforcement. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper located the car and attempted to stop the man on Highway 183 but he fled on country road, leading law enforcement officials on a chase reaching speeds of 120 mph.

The chase ended in Palco when the man crashed his vehicle. Police said he then entered a house and broke out the side window trying to get away. Officers were forced to use a taser on the man when he did not obey their commands.

Vaughan’s bond hearing was Thursday in Ellis County District Court. He is being held on $10,000 bond.