Lincoln students raise money through sale of 3D toys

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Little yellow boats, shark combs, tops and T-Rexes sold to fellow students lead to a Lincoln Student Council donation to the Humane Society of the High Plains.

The school received a grant from the Dane Hansen Foundation to purchase a 3D printer.

The students used an array of preset designs to create small toys that they sold to classmates at the school.

Regina Hammerschmidt, computer lab teacher, said the students will experiment with their own designs next year.

She said the work incorporates a lot of research and trial and error to learn how to translate a two-dimensional design into a three-dimensional object.

The students used some of the toys they created to create stop-motion movies with their tablets. Hammerschmidt said the activities include a lot of Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) learning.

The $150 check that the students presented to Humane Society will go toward medical needs of the animals at the shelter, including spay and neuter.