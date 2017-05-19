Kansas man will not face third trial for alleged dorm rape

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A former Haskell Indian Nations University student will not be tried a third time on charges of raping another student.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it would not retry 22-year-old Galen Satoe.

Satoe and 21-year-old Jared Wheeler were charged with raping a 19-year-old Haskell freshman in November 2014 in their dormitory room. The men maintained the encounter was consensual.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Satoe’s two previous trials ended in mistrials on most of the charges.

The Douglas County attorney said it did not expect a different outcome in a third trial without more evidence.

Wheeler’s one trial ended with a hung jury in June 2016. He then pleaded no contest to aggravated battery and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years’ probation.