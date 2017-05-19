First Care Clinic welcomes new internal medicine physician

Submitted

The First Care Clinic is pleased to announce that Dr. Christine Fisher will join it’s medical staff beginning in June. She was the Co-Founding Cardiologist of DeBakey Heart Institute in Hays, practiced cardiology throughout western Kansas for 18 years, and has shown a strong commitment to rural health care. Dr. Christine Fisher recently graduated with a Masters of Science in Healthcare Delivery from Arizona State University, received a Graduate Certificate from Thomas Jefferson University’s School of Population Health, and is nearing completion of a Graduate Certificate in Health Informatics from the University of South Florida.

“As a Patient-Centered Medical Home, First Care Clinic provides comprehensive, patient-centered care to the underserved, and furthers my lifelong passion of providing care to rural Americans. The staff are exceptional, and I am excited to join the staff in working towards becoming the region’s premier medical home,” said Dr. Fisher.

We are very excited to welcome Dr. Fisher to our staff as we continue with our mission to provide quality, compassionate healthcare to all,” stated Bryan Brady, CEO.

Dr. Christine Fisher is currently accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call First Care Clinic at (785) 621-4990.