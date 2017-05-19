Damaging storms miss Ellis County but offer up precipitation

While Hays and Ellis County were spared from the destructive storms that swept across Kansas Thursday, the front did offer up some moisture to the region.

Reports from Hays ranged from about three-quarters of an inch to nearly an inch on the west side of town.

A report from south of Ellis showed 1.15 inches in the gauge Friday morning, and there was another report of 1.41 inches just north of Hays.

While most of Trego County received about a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch, there was a report of 1.9 inches in the northeast corner of the county.

The western edge of Rush County, which was hit by the same storm cluster that dropped a funnel cloud in Barton County, had a report of 3.67 inches of rain.

