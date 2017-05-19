Cloudy, cool Friday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Areas of fog before 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

SaturdayA 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

MondayA 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.