(June 15, 1930 – May 16, 2017)

Funeral Service: Saturday, May 20th at 11:00 a.m. at the Rexford Community Church with Pastor Lane Purcell officiating

Burial: Rexford Cemetery

Memorial Funds: Rexford Community Church or Red Barn

Visitation: Friday from 9:00a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Selden and on Saturday after 9:00 a.m. at the church in Rexford