TMP Softball clinches state birth

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

TMP 11, Russell 1

HAYS, Kan.-Under cloudy skies and a strong wind, the TMP Lady Monarchs defeated the Russell Lady Broncos 11-1 to capture their second consecutive 3A Regional Softball Championship. After Tuesday’s matchup was postponed due to rain, the championship game was moved to Hays because of wet conditions in Russell. TMP used their home field advantage to dominate the 2-18 Lady Broncos.

Russell struck with a run in the top of the first inning on an RBI single from Whitney Nuss. It would be the only lead for the Lady Broncos on the day. TMP quickly answered with five runs in the bottom of the first getting RBI hits from Brianna Romme, Anna Gottschalk and Taryn Rupp. The Lady Monarchs were in control with a 5-1 lead.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the fourth when TMP added four more runs to push their lead to 9-1. The Lady Monarchs were poised to end the game early in the bottom of the fifth and that they did. With runners on second and third Bailey Lacy sent a shot to right field that was misplayed by the Russell right fielder, allowing the winning run to score from second base.

Lacy pitched five strong innings allowing only three hits, walking one and striking out 11. With the victory the Lady Monarchs improve to 16-6 on the year. They will open up state tournament play next Thursday in Manhattan.

