TMP-Marian girls’ soccer cruises past Collegiate to advance in 4-1A playoffs

HAYS, Kan. – Kayla Vitzum scored six second half goals to lead the TMP-Marian girls’ soccer team to a 13-3 win over Wichita-Collegiate Thursday afternoon in the Central/South Central Region #4 finals at the Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex.

Ashley Ostrander scored all three of her goals in the first half helping the Monarchs (12-4-1) build a 4-0 halftime lead.

Aubrey Koeningsman scored the second of her two goals early in the second half to push the lead to 5-0. Vitztum would then score six of the next seven goals for TMP who advances to the 4-1A state quarterfinals next Tuesday (May 23).