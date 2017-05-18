Monarchs place third at state chess

Monarch State Chess Team with Plaque and Medals. Back Row L to R Logan Hess, Jesus Cano, Aakash Patel, Paul Brull, Ethan Rohr, Hunter Flax. Front Row L to R Nicklas Helget, Seth Perrett, Shelden Weber, Sheena Zeng, Japheth Briney

Freshman Sheena Zeng led the Monarchs to a third-place team finish among the eight 3A schools who competed at the state tournament on March 11. Zeng defeated five of her six opponents to claim individual fourth place in a field of 133 individual entries. The team score of 14 was rounded out by sophomores Paul Brull (4 points) and 2017 Sheldon Weber (3 points) and by junior Ethan Rohr (2 points). Erie (17.5 points) and St. Mary’s Academy (16 points) finished ahead of the Monarchs.

The junior high Monarchs claimed the distinction of the fourth strongest middle school in the state with a team score of 17.

Eighth grader Japheth Briney set the pace with five wins and was well supported by classmates Seth Perrett and Hunter Flax and seventh grader Nicklas Helget all with four point contributions.

Also participating in the competition were eighth grader Aakash Patel (3.5 points) and seventh graders Jesus Cano (3.5 points) and Logan Hess (1.5 points).

The top prize in the middle school section went to St. Mary’s Academy (19.5 points), followed by Lawrence West (19 points) and Raintree Montessori of Lawrence (17.5 points).