Perkins wraps up second round at Division II National Championships

FINDLAY, Ohio – Fort Hays State golferHannah Perkins posted a second round 8-over 80 at the 2017 Division II Women’s Golf Championships Thursday, moving to 13-over for the tournament. The four-round tournament is being held at the par-72, 6,206-yard Findlay Country Club. The sophomore now sits in a tie for 25th in the individual standings

Perkins began play on another blustery day with two bogeys before rebounding to finish the front nine at 2-over. The back nine did not go quite as well as yesterday, finishing 6-over on the incoming nine to finish 8-over for the round.

Ann Parmerter of Dallas Baptist shot a second-straight 1-over 73 to lead the tournament. Perkins maintained her lead over the other two individuals from the MIAA.

Perkins will open the third round at 8:35 a.m. ET (7:35 a.m. CT) Friday (May 19), teeing off on hole No. 10.

FHSU Sports Information