Marian E. Rohrbough, age 84, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on June 16, 1932 in Whiting, Kansas, the daughter of Howard Forshee and Esther Christian Miles Anderson. A resident of Leoti, Kansas since November of 2012 moving from Scott City, Kansas. She was a medical nurse for many years at Fort Lyon VA Medical Center in Fort Lyon, Colorado.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Scott City, Kansas.

Survivors Include her One Daughter – Earlene May of Gainsville, Texas; One Sister – Juanita Lewis of Kennewick, Washington; Two Grandsons – Tim May of Denver, Colorado, Shawn Rohrbough of Westerville, Ohio; Two Granddaughters – Donnell Atkinson of Gainsville, Texas, Traci Breckbill of Louisberg, Kansas; Seven Great Grandchildren; Three Great Great Grandchildren; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, One Son – Terry Rohrbough, One Brother – Myron Anderson, One Granddaughter – Kelly May.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas with Rev. Kyle Evans presiding.

Memorials may be given to Donors Choice in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.