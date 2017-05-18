KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 5/18/17

Let Sleeping Dads Lie

A father had three boys.

One summer evening, they were all playing cops and robbers in the back

yard after dinner.

One of the boys “shot” his father and yelled, “Bang! You’re dead!”

He slumped to the ground and when he didn’t get up right away, a

neighbor ran over to see if he had been hurt in the fall.

When the neighbor bent over, the overworked father opened one eye and

said, “Shhh. Don’t give me away. It’s the only chance I’ve had to rest

all day.”

