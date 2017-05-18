Kansas man hospitalized after train hits his truck

KIOWA COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 International Truck driven by Rickus Te-Baerts, 27, Haviland, was southbound approaching the railroad crossing on 4th Avenue just west of U.S. 54 two miles west of Haviland.

The driver failed to yield. An eastbound Union Pacific train hit the truck

The Train came to a stop. The truck came to rest on 47th Avenue north of the Railroad tracks.

Te-Baerts was transported to the hospital in Greensburg.

The train’s engineer from Texas was not injured.

Te-Baerts was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP