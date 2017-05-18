Kansas man accused of using stolen truck to steal trailer

HUTCHINSON— A Kansas man failed to get his bond lowered Wednesday when he made a court appearance via video from the Reno County Correctional Facility.

On Tuesday, police were called to the 900 block of East 2nd Street in Hutchinson on the report of a stolen vehicle.

Samuel Lemen, 32, is accused of being in possession of the Silverado stolen from Newton. According to police, he painted the fenders on the truck.

Lemen is also accused of using that truck in a theft in South Hutchinson involving a trailer and a criminal damage report. Officers have video of that trailer being stolen with a truck that matches the one found in Hutchinson.

Lemen’s bond is set at $8,250 and he’ll be back in court on May 24. He’s also jailed for failing to appear in another case.

Lemen has prior convictions for aggravated assault and DUI from 2008 and 2009, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.