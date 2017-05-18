HPD arrest log, May 11 to 14

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raymundo Garcia-Maldonado, 25, Hays, was arrested at 3:01 a.m. May 14 in the 300 block of West Seventh on suspicion of criminal damage to property and criminal carrying of a weapon.

Lakin Brooke Titus, 22, Hays, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. May 14 in the 200 block of West Fifth on suspicion of failure to report an accident.

Jorge Aguilera-Gonzalez, 28, Hays, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. May 12 in the 500 block of East Eighth on suspicion of domestic battery.

James Virgil Cooper, 54, Hays, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. May 14 in the 1400 block of East 29th on suspicion of battery.

Desmond Bralen Smith, 22, Hays, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. May 11 in the 400 block of West Second on suspicion of attempted theft and interference with a law enforcement official.

Zachary Amel Landgraf, 21, Hays, was arrested at 4:23 a.m. May 11 in the 200 block of Ash on suspicion of attempted theft and interference with a law enforcement official.

Christopher Andrew Hund, 24, Hays, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. May 11 in the 200 block of East Eighth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sheldon Adam Sulzman, 21, Hays, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. May 12 in the 800 block of Walnut on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

Tyler Allen Davis, 20, La Crosses, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. May 14 in the 800 block of West Eighth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Alexander Smith, 21, Hays, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. May 14 in the 1400 block of East 29th on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Daniel James Steffen, 55, Hays, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. May 14 in the 1000 block of East 26th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Cody Edward Anderson, 27, Hays, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. May 13 in the 600 block of Park on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and transporting an open container of alcohol.

Zachary Daniel Mann, 22, Hays, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. May 11 in the 300 block of East Eighth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Justin Timothy Hersch, 26, Hays, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. May 11 in the 1500 block of Oak on suspicion of disorderly conduct.