TOPEKA, Kan. – The Hays High baseball team will be the No. 8 seed and open with Maize South in the quarterfinals of the 4A Division I State Baseball Tournament on Thursday, May 25.

The Indians (10-12) advanced to state for the first time since 2012 after beating state ranked McPherson and defending state champion Buhler in the Buhler Regional earlier this week.

4A Division I State Baseball Bracket