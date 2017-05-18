Hays church will have barbecue, snow cone sale to benefit St. Francis

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort, will have a benefit barbecue for St. Francis Community Services on Sunday, May 21, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The menu includes a choice of first-rate smoked meats, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and a variety of delectable desserts. A freewill offering will be collected, with all proceeds benefiting St. Francis. The funds raised will help St. Francis of Hays provide care to children not traditionally covered by financial assistance. .

Also, Snow Cone Express will be selling small snow cones in the parking lot for $2 with $1 going to St. Francis.