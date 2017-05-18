FHSU men’s basketball adds guard for 2017-18 season

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men’s basketball program has announced the signing of KeShawn Wilson, a 6-2 guard from Lincoln, Nebraska for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Wilson averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and right at two assists per game while shooting right at 40-percent from 3-point range at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa this past season. Wilson, who shot over 40-percent from beyond the arc as a freshman, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He’s the third player signed by the Tigers this spring, joining guard Calvin Harrington from Northeast (NE) CC and Nyjee Wright from Derby HS.