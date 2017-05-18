Cloudy, breezy Thursday with a chance for storms



Today A slight chance of drizzle, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 53. East northeast wind 7 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Attention! Citizens along and E of Highway 283 / S of Highway 56 need to be weather aware today. Significant threat of tor,hail,wind. #kswx pic.twitter.com/i1Y4eYciDv — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) May 18, 2017

FridayA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Friday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 43.

SundayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 73.