Cedar Bluff State Park will host a Cruise-In Car Show this weekend.

The show will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with registration from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday at the Cedar Bluff State Park North Shore. There will be a paved car show area, and food available from Rods & Ribs BBQ.

For more information, click the image above, call Matt at (785) 650-1274 or click HERE.