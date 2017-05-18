BEECH: Small changes can improve women’s health

Sometimes it feels like being healthy is just a list of things we shouldn’t do. Don’t eat this, don’t drink that, don’t do this or that. The don’ts and shouldn’ts can steal the joy right out of everyday life. What if we told ourselves “yes” instead?

National Women’s Health Week, May 14-20, 2017, is all about shouting a resounding Yes! instead. Yes! to taking care of ourselves. Yes! to making better choices. Yes! to preparing for a long and healthier future.

The purpose of National Women’s Health Week is to empower women to make their health a priority and take steps to improve their health. The theme for the event this year is “Your Health at Every Age.” At any age, the basics to improve health include well-woman checkups; preventive health screenings; being physically active; eating a healthful diet; being mindful of mental health; and avoiding unhealthy behaviors.

Here are five ways to say YES! to a healthier you this National Women’s Health Week from the US Department of Health and Human Services Office on Women’s Health:

1. Eat healthier following the MyPlate pattern. You’ve heard this time and time again. So what’s stopping you? There are tons of recipes, cooking tips, and meal plans with shopping lists to choose from. You can even get the kids on board. At each meal, fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables, choose whole grains and lowfat meat and dairy products. Now’s the time to get in the habit of healthy eating.

2. Get active, no matter where you are. You know you need to exercise, but it doesn’t have to be in a gym. Spend a little more time doing the things you love. For example, walk the dog a little bit faster, for a little bit longer every day. If you love dancing, take a dance class. Little steps can lead to big changes. It’s not too late to fit exercise into your life and develop a routine. The exercise will help with stress, too.

3. Pay attention to your mental health. This one can be tough, especially for women who juggle work and family or caregiving. After all, if it was easy to reduce stress, wouldn’t we all be mellow and relaxed all the time? When you’re feeling stressed, try stretching, deep breathing, a warm bath, walking or talking it out with a friend. If one thing doesn’t work, try something else. Get at least 7 or 8 hours of sleep each night. As we age, health conditions and medications might affect our moods and sleep. Talk to your doctor about how to deal with your symptoms.

4. Get regular checkups and preventive screenings. One of the best ways to reduce your risk for illness and disease is to see your health care provider regularly — before you get sick. Ask your doctor about which health screenings you need and how often.

5. Use smart judgement. Every time you text while driving or ride a bike without a helmet, you’re making a dangerous choice that can have a big impact. Choose healthier options instead! Buckle your seatbelt before every trip and avoid distractions like texting or eating behind the wheel. Grab your bike helmet when going on a ride and enjoy knowing you will get to your destination safely. Limit alcohol consumption to one drink or less per day and don’t smoke or get help to quit. Your decisions can help keep you healthy.

Every woman’s health is slightly different. Some activities, tests and medicines are not recommended for all women after a certain age. Talk with your doctor to decide what’s right for you.

Say Yes! to a healthier future. Visit the National Women’s Health Week website at www.womenshealth.gov/nwhw to take the health styles quiz and find decade by decade steps for a healthier you.

Linda K. Beech is Ellis County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences.