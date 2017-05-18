🎥 April airport boardings up 27% YTD

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

More people were ‘Flying Hays’ in April.

According to Assistant City Manager Jacob Wood, enplanements at the Hays Regional Airport were up 27 percent year-to-date.

Still, it needs to be better.

“We have about 25 to 30 people that fly out every day, but we have the capacity to take out over 100 people every day, so we’re still not meeting the capacity that we have,” Woods explained. “So, we encourage anyone who wants to fly to at least check out Hays and see if the rates and schedule will work for them.”

In order to hit the mark of 10,000 passengers a year, which qualifies Hays for additional funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, an average of 833 people need to fly out of Hays each month.

Tickets for United flights can be booked at www.flyhays.com.