World War I the focus of upcoming historical society presentation

WAKEENEY — “The Cost of Freedom is High” is the presentation to be given by guest speaker, Jerry White for the Trego County Historical Society’s World War I program. This program is set for Sunday, May 28, starting at 2 p.m. and will be held at the museum in WaKeeney. Jerry is a retired Command Master Chief of the United State Navy having served for 23 years. He has also served as the VFW Commander for the Randall Reid Post in WaKeeney.

In conjunction with the program, the World War I display will be available to view. This exhibit is a way to remember those who served in the war and those that gave the ultimate sacrifice such as Randall Reid, Thomas Tidball, Ed Moore, Day Moore, Philip North, Martin Lofstead, A.W. Kaufman, Wm. Dalby, Archie Stanton, George Zwetzig and G.E. Haughey. The collection also recognizes the centennial anniversary when the United States entered the war, joining its Allies.

In addition, the raffle drawing for the original framed and matted WWI poster will be held during the program. The propaganda poster features Uncle Sam gesturing towards troops, ships and planes around the Statue of Liberty. The title is “Buy a United States Government Bond of the 2nd Liberty Loan of 1917,” and it was created by artist Dan Sayre Groesbeck. Tickets are available at the Historical Society.

On this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, we hope you take a moment to remember those who served our country in World War I or “The War to End All Wars”.

For more information on this program, contact the Trego County Historical Society at 785-743-2964 or email tregohistorical@ruraltel.net.