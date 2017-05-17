Wendi Lea Ehlers, 46, Colby, died May 15, 2017, at Citizen’s Medical Center, Colby, KS. She was born June 4, 1970, Pequannock, New Jersey, to Gary and Alethea (Crowhurst) Osburn. She graduated high school in 1988 from Thornton High School. She received an associate’s degree in medical billing and coding from Pima Medical Center. After college, Wendi held many jobs but was most recently a beauty guide for Limelight. Wendi was a true “warrior.” She was part Cherokee and was very proud of her Native American heritage. On Nov. 28, 2008, Wendi married Todd A. Ehlers, in Las Vegas, NV. The couple enjoyed boating and camping together. Wendi loved spending time with her family and one of the greatest joys to her was being a “Glam-ma.”

Wendi is survived by her husband, Todd A. Ehlers, Colby; children; Austin (Jessica) Farrow, Denver, CO, Rebecca (James), Colby, Carrianne Farrow, Colby, sister; Naomi Osburn, parents; Gary and Alethea Osburn, all of Bernalillo, NM, step-children; Samantha Ehlers, Trevor Ehlers, both of Ankeny, IA, Kierra Ehlers, Council Bluffs, IA, and grandson; Derek Geist, Colby.

Cremation was chosen. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Wendi L. Ehlers Children’s Education Fund, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For online condolences or information, please visit www.baalmannmortuary.com.