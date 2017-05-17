Wasinger withdraws name from Hays school board run

Hays Post

Thomas Wasinger withdrew his name as a candidate for the USD 489 school board today.

He said in a written statement, “After reflecting upon the time I spent over the past few months with the USD 489 Vision Team involving the school board’s current push for another bond election, it occurred to me that there are other individuals better suited to serve on the school board and more attuned to the agenda of the current school board.”

Three positions are up for election this fall on the school board.

The deadline for filing for office is June 1.