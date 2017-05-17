W. Elaine Disney, age 83, of Ellis passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society, Ellis. She was born May 5, 1934 in Duncan, Arizona to Douglas and Margaret (Allen) Brubaker. She graduated from Kansas State University. She married Walter E. Disney January 24, 1956. He preceded her in death in 1999.

Elaine was the Barton County Extension Agent, Substitute Home Economics teacher at Ellis High School and owned Disney’s Mobile Station in Ellis.

She is survived by a son, Robert Disney and wife Lori of Hays; two daughters, Deborah Disney and husband Artie Anderson of Salina and Sharon Disney of Ellis; a brother, Henry brubaker of Wickenburg, Az; six grandchildren, Bevan Herpich, Cole Ginther, Tyler Ginther, Emily Disney, Daniel Disney and Sarah Dreher as well as six great grandchildren, Haley, Ethan, Karsyn and Easton Herpich, Connor Dreher and Morgan Disney.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Katherine Brubaker.

Private family services will be held Friday, May 19, 2017 at Mt Hope Cemetery in Ellis, Kansas.

Arrangemants in care of Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis, KS 67637.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com