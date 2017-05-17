TMP advances to 3A State Tournament

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Regional Semifinal:

TMP 15, Lakin 4

Regional Final:

TMP 12, Hugoton 7

HAYS, Kan.-TMP jumped out early in their 15-4 3A Regional Semifinal win over Lakin at the TMP Sports Complex Wednesday evening. With two outs and nobody on in the top of the first inning the Monarchs put together a combination of hits, walks and Lakin errors to score five runs and take the early 5-0 lead. Lakin would answer with three in the bottom of the first but that would be as close as they would get.

Both teams went scoreless until the Monarchs put up a four spot in the fourth inning. The Broncs scored their last run in the fifth and TMP put the game away with a six run top of the seventh inning. Cole Zimmerman went six innings to pick up the win and help send the Monarchs to the championship game.

The championship game matched TMP with the fifth seeded Hugoton Eagles who topped Ellsworth in the first semifinal matchup of the day. The Monarch offense picked up where it left off in game one with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Hugoton, who went down in order in the top of the first came back strong in the second, scoring six runs to take a two run lead.

The lead was short lived as TMP re-took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good. The Monarchs led 9-6 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning when they put the game out of reach with three runs. Hugoton threatened in the fifth and sixth innings when they left the bases loaded while scoring only one run, eventually falling to TMP 12-7.

TMP improves to 13-8 on the season and advance to the 3A State Tournament in Manhattan next Thursday and Friday.

DUSTY WASHBURN INTERVIEW



GAME ONE HIGHLIGHTS



GAME TWO HIGHLIGHTS