Sunny, windy Wednesday with a chance for storms

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 9 to 16 mph.

Thursday NightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 51. East wind 7 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday NightA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 64.