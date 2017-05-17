Sund resigns public works position for new job

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post



Greg Sund, the Hays public works director, has resigned from that position to take a job in Colorado.

Sund’s resignation is effective at the end of the month, confirmed Assistant City Manager Jacob Wood Wednesday afternoon.

“We have not discussed yet what the process will be to fill the position,” Wood said.

Sund has been offered and accepted the position of city manager for Trinidad, Colorado. He was one of two finalists.

Sund has been the Hays public works director for nearly two years, since June 2015. Previously he served as the first Ellis County administrator from 2010 to 2015.

Assistant Public Works Director John Braun said he expects an interim director will be appointed, “probably me,” while a national search is underway to fill the director’s position permanently.

Sund was not available for comment.