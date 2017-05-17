Sheila Marie McBee, 70, passed away on May 14, 2017 at Rhode Island Suites in Ransom, Kansas. She was born on July 25, 1946 in Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Howard and Martina (Degenhart) Betz.

She married Vernon L “Pete” (McBee) on December 1st, 1962, in Ness City. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Sheila was a member of St. Aloysius Church, Ransom. Sheila loved all animals and was especially fond of cats. She also enjoyed watching KU basketball with Pete and her friend Val.

Survivors include her husband, Pete McBee, Utica; son, Darin McBee, Utica; daughter, Tamee Cooper and her husband Tony; sister, Shelby Andrews and her husband Don; brother, Randy Betz and his wife Vickie; grandchildren, Megan, Olivia, and Leo. She was preceded in death by her brothers-In-Law, Gerald Schwien and Carroll McCain.

Funeral Service will be on Friday, May 19, 2017, 10:00 a.m., St. Aloysius Church, Ransom. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Ness City. Rosary and Vigil will be on Thursday, May 18, 2017 beginning at 6:30 p.m.. Friends may call on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at Fitzgerald Funeral Home. The casket will be closed.

Memorial contributions may be given to Rhode Island Suites, Hospice of the Prairie or ASPCA.