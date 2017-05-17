Plainville’s Dessin Fournir featured in New York Times article

PLAINVILLE — On Sunday, Dessin Fournir, one of America’s leading luxury furniture, lighting and textile design firms, headquartered in Plainville, appeared in an article in the New York Times “Sunday Styles” section. The article featured an exhibition of original gouache paintings at Dessin Fournir Los Angeles, which runs through June 9.

The exhibit is a 70-year career retrospective of Jeremiah Goodman, who has been the preeminent interiors illustrator and preferred artist for design leaders, celebrities, socialites and personal friends who desired to “immortalize” their homes. Mr. Goodman also enjoyed commissions from top design magazines such as Interior Design as the exclusive cover artist from the 1950s to mid 1960s, and House & Garden, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar.

On view for the first time in Los Angeles, Goodman’s dreamy watercolors feature the homes of such luminaries as Hollywood costume designer Adrian; fashion designers Bill Blass, Carolina Herrera, Reed Krakoff, and James Galanos; interior designer Tony Duquette; photographer Bruce Weber; actress Greta Garbo; entertainer Bob Hope; President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan; the Duchess of Windsor; and columnist and editor Diana Vreeland—to name just a few. “Jeremiah Goodman’s creativity was a true gift—his work made great design aspirational,” commented Dessin Fournir Co-founder and CEO Chuck Comeau. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to showcase his work at Dessin Fournir Los Angeles.”

Also on display are recently uncovered paintings that have never been exhibited before, discovered by Goodman’s curator Dean Rhys Morgan. These include the living rooms of Betsy Bloomingdale’s Holmby Hills estate (recently purchased by fashion designer/film producer Tom Ford) and costume designer Edith Head (where actress Carrie Fisher lived until her death). The exhibit at Dessin Fournir Los Angeles has also recently been featured in Elle Décor, Architectural Digest online, Interior Design Magazine, Angeleno Magazine, and C Magazine.