Perkins opens competition at National Championships

FINDLAY, Ohio – Fort Hays State golfer Hannah Perkins fired a 5-over 77 in the first round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship Wednesday afternoon (May 17) at the Findlay Country Club. Perkins sits in a tie for 19th with three rounds yet to play at the par-72, 6,206-yard course.

The sophomore opened play on a breezy day on the back nine, moving as low as one-under and a tie for the lead after eight holes. She ended up carding two birdies and two bogeys to finish at even par through her first nine. She made four-straight pars after making the turn, staying at even par through 13 holes. Perkins then gave back five shots over her final five holes, including a triple bogey on her final hole of the day.

Perkins is just four shots back of the lead, with four individuals posting rounds of 1-over 73. She is the top individual from the MIAA, two shots in front of Central Oklahoma’s Anna Pool and seven shots clear of Missouri Western’s Chong Yong.

Perkins will open the second round at 10:10 a.m. ET (9:10 a.m. CT) on Thursday (May 18), teeing off on hole No. 1.

FHSU Sports Information