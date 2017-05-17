NW Kansas towns, schools among KDHE solid waste grant recipients

KDHE

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Bureau of Waste Management (BWM) has selected the recipients of the Green Schools grants and the waste tire recycling grants for 2017. These annual solid waste grants are awarded to municipalities and school districts across the state. This year, the grants totaled more than $513,000.

In 2017, 31 Kansas schools were awarded Green Schools grants from the BWM, with awards ranging from $300 to $4,500. The Green Schools grants totaled $117,283 this year. These grants will fund projects to take place during the 2017-2018 school year and will result in the purchasing of recycling bins, compost programs for cafeteria waste, re-useable water bottles and field trips to community recycling centers. This marks the 10th round of BWM Green Schools grants, which are funded by a $1 per ton state landfill fee.

More than $396,000 was awarded in waste tire recycling grants, which help partially funding safe surfacing at playgrounds, tracks, and picnic tables and benches made from waste tires. This year’s 42 waste tire recycling grants, ranging from $419 to $130,763, are distributed to recipients across the state. The grants are funded through a 25-cent tax paid on the purchase of new tires.

2017 WASTE TIRE PRODUCTS GRANTS

Colby

Purchase loose fill rubber mulch for a 15,500 sq. ft. playground at Fike Park–$34,255.00

Goodland

Purchase 6 picnic tables, including 2 ADA tables, for Steever Water Park and Chambers Park–$2,217.00

Phillipsburg

Purchase 4 picnic tables, including 1 ADA picnic table, and 4 park benches for Phillipsburg City Park–$2,391.00

USD 106 Ransom

Purchase loose fill rubber mulch for 8,400 sq. ft. playground at Western Plains North Elementary–$19,656.00

USD 212 Almena

Purchase loose fill rubber mulch for a 5,300 sq. ft. playground at Northern Valley Elementary–$12,402.00

USD 294 Oberlin

Purchase a 46,303 sq. ft. running track for Decatur Community High School–$130,763.40

USD 352 Goodland

Purchase pour in place surfacing for 8,156 sq. ft. playground at West Elementary School–$34,944.30

For more information about KDHE’s waste reduction grant opportunities and application procedures, contact the Bureau of Waste Management at (785) 296-1600, or visit www.kdheks.gov/waste. If you are interested in learning more about Kansas Green Schools, please visit www.kansasgreenschools.org.