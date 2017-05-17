Little precipitation from storm front in Hays, other areas receive healthy spring rain

The front that rolled across the region Tuesday was ominous, but dropped little moisture on Hays.

Most reports from the city were about a tenth of an inch, while the western portion of the county saw between 0.37 and 0.64 inches in the gauge.

There was a report of 0.42 inches from Victoria and 0.31 inches from Catharine.

Eastern Russell County saw more than an inch of rain, and there was a report from southwest Trego County of more than 1.5 inches.

There is a 20 percent chance of more thunderstorms Wednesday, and winds are expected to pick up to nearly 30 mph in the afternoon.

The chance for more rain and storms persists through the weekend. Click HERE for the complete extended forecast.