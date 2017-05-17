Lightning blamed for two Ellis County fires

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

Lightning is believed to be the cause of a pair of Tuesday afternoon fires in Ellis County.

According to Director of Fire and Emergency Management Darin Myers, crews were called to the area of 250th and Hopewell Road for a bale on fire. Myers said several bales were on fire, and crews let the bales burn out. Crews were on scene from just before 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Just after 5 p.m., crews were dispatched to the second fire, a house in the 2000 block of Deer Trail that was struck by lightning.

Myers said the house most likely suffered significant electrical damage as well as damage to the roof. A neighbor reported the fire and immediately began to help extinguish the fire until fire crews arrived on scene.

Crews were on scene for approximately an hour.

Myers said crews from Munjor, Catharine, Victoria, Hays and Ellis responded to assist with both fires.