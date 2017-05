Naming The Boat

A man wanted a boat more than anything. His wife kept saying that they could not afford one, but he bought one anyway.

“I’ll tell you what,” he told her. “In the spirit of compromise, why

don’t you name the boat?” Being a good sport, she accepted.

When the man went to the dock for the maiden voyage, this is the name he

saw painted on the side: “For Sale.”

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry